MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Tyler Isenhart led the Baylor men’s golf team to a fourth-place tie after round one of the Morgan Hill Regional on Monday at the Institute Golf Club.

Isenhart’s 3-under 69 is just two shots back of the individual lead and was one of three Baylor scores at par or better, joining Drew Wrightson's 1-under 71 and Johnny Keefer's even-par 72.

The Bears are nine shots back of first-round leader Mississippi State, but just seven shots separate spots No. 2-9. After Wednesday's final round, the top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club next week. Missouri’s Alfons Bondesson shot a 5-under 67 to pace the field on Monday.

Four of Baylor’s five players made their postseason debut on Monday. Johnny Keefer is the only player with postseason experience prior to Monday.

The Bears will tee off on No. 10 Tuesday in the second round, playing alongside Lousiville and NC State beginning at 10:00 a.m. Central.