Both the Baylor men's and women’s golf teams will look to close out a promising season at their respective Big 12 tournaments, with the women looking for an elusive conference title while the men are hoping to pull a surprise.

Jay Goble’s BU women, ranked 12th in the nation, know the feeling of falling agonizingly short of a Big 12 title. Since their last conference golf title in 2015, they’ve finished second in the Big 12 three times in the last four years, missing by just three strokes last year. They were tied for second the last time the tournament was held at Dallas Athletic Club in 2018, where this year’s tournament will be held starting on Friday.

“DAC feels like home to us and the girls certainly play like that,” Goble said. “We really like it, it’s got a Ridgewood feel to it.”

Mike McGraw’s Baylor men enter the Big 12 tourney unranked in the national rankings. This year's tournament is slated for storied Prairie Dunes Golf Club in Hutchinson, Kansas, beginning Monday.

Despite their underdog status, the Bears believe the title is there for the taking.

“Nobody is going to be looking for us, that’s for sure, but we feel like we’re close. Sometimes all it takes is one or two shots and you feel like you’ve got it and it sparks the entire team,” McGraw said.

The Bears have shown flashes of greatness this yea,r including back-to-back tournament wins capped by an impressive runaway victory in the famed Border Olympics in February. But maintaining consistency has been an issue.

“All the players don’t feel good about what we’ve done lately and feel like we’ve let the team down. We have a chance to do better,” said McGraw.

The women have been powered this year by three outstanding players, Rosie Belsham, a third-year junior, Sera Hasegawa, a sophomore transfer from East Tennessee State, and Norway freshman Silje Ohma, who Goble calls one of the longest hitters in college golf.

“Rosie has been tremendous this year,” Goble said. “She has already won a tournament in Mexico and is on the Arnold Palmer Cup watch list for (best player in) amateur golf. She has been in the program for three years and can go low at any time.”

Hasegawa won a share of the individual title for Baylor at the PING/ASU Intercollege earlier this spring in what Goble called as a preview of what’s to come for the talented transfer.

Add mainstays Hannah Karg and Britta Snyder, and Goble said he has one of his deepest and most talented teams he’s had in a long time.

“You don’t want to do too much to get ready for a conference title. Just go up there and practice and get ready to go. The girls know what is at stake,” he said.

As for the Baylor men, the Bears have been led most of the year by talented senior Johnny Keefer, who leads the team in scoring average.

“Johnny has played really good for us this year," McGraw said. "He is just so consistent and can perform solidly at any times. He’s really a great leader for this team."

The Dossey name has been a good one to Baylor in recent years. Former BU standout Cooper Dossey was one of the most decorated players in program history. Cooper's younger brothers are current senior Luke Dossey and freshman Sam Dosse, who carry season scoring averages of 71.83 and 74.63, respectively.

Luke said it’s only a matter of the team continuing to get better as the conference tournament and NCAA playoffs approach.

“I think we've shown a lot of improvement from last year just in the couple of times we have played. It's cool to see a lot of guys stepping up and playing well together as a team,” Luke said.

His coach thinks Luke is poised for a big tournament.

“I think this course (Prairie Dunes) is made for Luke,” McGraw said. “It’s not the longest course and he is not the longest hitter, so it’s perfect.”

Senior Tyler Isenhart is another key player for Baylor entering the Big 12 tourney.

“I think he is really rounding into form now,” McGraw said of Isenhart.

McGraw added that Dossey, Keefer and Isenhart have all decided to take their extra COVID-granted year and return to back to Baylor golf next year, building on the foundation they have created.

But, first, there's more work to do.

“You know at Prairie Dunes it has some of the best green complexes in the country and in Kansas you have a chance of getting weather almost any day," McGraw said. "I certainly feel we can play solidly and catch lightning in the bottle.”