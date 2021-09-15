Baylor golf teams optimistic after initial fall tournaments

"Even though this team for the most part has lots of experience from last year, our three top-six finishes individually were from a freshman and two sophomores. This just goes to show the future for Baylor women’s golf is very bright and I can’t wait to see what this team accomplishes," he said.

Freshman Antonia Matte shot a 68, one of three Baylor players to record sub-70 scores in the final round. Goble said he was thrilled to see Matte play so well in her first college women’s team event.

“Antonia Matte is a star in the making," Goble said. "She will be a big part of our success for the next four years.”

Arkansas finished the tournament at 23-under-par with the all-time record individual score by Matthews. Baylor was at 22-under, but Goble said it was sign of more good things to come for his program, which has a NCAA championship runner-up finish under the coach. He's looking for just one more level of advancement.

“We putted very well and we will continue to only getting better this fall and in the spring," Goble said.

The Baylor women will get a nationally televised spotlight this fall when they compete in the Jack Stephens Invitational at the prestigious Alotian Golf Club, outside of Little Rock, Arkansas.