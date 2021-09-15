Baylor golf teams optimistic after initial fall tournaments

For the Baylor’s women’s golf team, it was business as usual. Another blistering final-round rally, another trophy for the Billy Williams Practice Center trophy case and another validation for their lofty preseason ranking.
For the BU men, it was the start of a learning and growing fall season with hopes for top finishes in the spring.
Both teams completed their first tournaments of the fall season this week with optimism for the future, both the immediate future and the tournaments still to come.
Jay Goble’s BU women’s team spent much of 2020-21 ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, winning five straight tournaments, and returned much of their veteran unit. They came into the year ranked 11th in the Golfweek preseason rankings and finished second in the prestigious Cougar Classic in Charleston, S.C., firing a tournament-best 14-under-par on the final day and falling one shot short of Arkansas for the team title.
"This team just proved again that they are one of the best 'teams' in the country,” Goble said. “Brook Mathews at Arkansas had to shoot the lowest score in NCAA history (25-under) for her team to beat us by one. It was a magnificent performance by her, but it took that to beat us this week."
Goble is especially gratified by what he's seeing out of his underclassmen.
"Even though this team for the most part has lots of experience from last year, our three top-six finishes individually were from a freshman and two sophomores. This just goes to show the future for Baylor women’s golf is very bright and I can’t wait to see what this team accomplishes," he said.
Freshman Antonia Matte shot a 68, one of three Baylor players to record sub-70 scores in the final round. Goble said he was thrilled to see Matte play so well in her first college women’s team event.
“Antonia Matte is a star in the making," Goble said. "She will be a big part of our success for the next four years.”
Arkansas finished the tournament at 23-under-par with the all-time record individual score by Matthews. Baylor was at 22-under, but Goble said it was sign of more good things to come for his program, which has a NCAA championship runner-up finish under the coach. He's looking for just one more level of advancement.
“We putted very well and we will continue to only getting better this fall and in the spring," Goble said.
The Baylor women will get a nationally televised spotlight this fall when they compete in the Jack Stephens Invitational at the prestigious Alotian Golf Club, outside of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Meanwhile, Baylor men's coach Mike McGraw is looking for the same improvement, but knows he’s starting from a different level.
Baylor lost the majority of its lineup to graduation and the professional ranks after last year, but McGraw said he was excited about the new opportunity he has this year.
“It’s a new year and we’ve got a lot of learning to do this fall," the coach said. "I’m excited this year, because that’s why you get into coaching, to teach and learn and grow. It’s that time of year for us, let’s tee it up and go.”
The Bears completed in the nationally televised Maridoe College Invitational which ended Wednesday in Carrollton. They finished eight as a team at 22-over-par. as Texas and Oklahoma battled for the team title, but Baylor’s Johnny Keefer, a holdover from last year, finished tied for fourth as an individual, at 5-under-par, with rounds of 71-67-73, and was the leader among the early finishers.
“We’ve got a pretty new group, but we’ve got some people who have played with us before. We’re ready,” McGraw said.
Next month, the Baylor men will compete in the Big 12 Match Play, a conference title they have won twice, at Houston Oaks Golf Club outside of Houston.
Both Baylor teams are using the fall schedule to tune up for a busy spring which will conclude with the NCAA Championships hosted by Arizona State in Phoenix.