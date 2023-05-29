SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Baylor’s golf season has come to a close, but one BU golfer will get to keep swinging his sticks.
Baylor senior Johnny Keefer is advancing through the NCAA Championships as an individual, after shooting a 2-under 68 on Sunday at Grayhawk Golf Club. That gave Keefer a three-round score of 4-over 214 and allowed him to advance among the top nine individuals.
Meanwhile, Baylor’s team season ended after the Bears shot 12-over 292 in the third round on Sunday and didn't make the top 15 cut.
“I think it was a great experience for these guys,” Baylor coach Mike McGraw said. “For one, we're going to have all of these players back next year. We were probably a little ahead of schedule getting here this year, I mean, we played very well at the regional, but we just didn't perform well this week. I'm really excited that all five or six of these guys will be in the mix next year.”
Keefer will play in the fourth and final round as an individual Monday.