Baylor senior Johnny Keefer is advancing through the NCAA Championships as an individual, after shooting a 2-under 68 on Sunday at Grayhawk Golf Club. That gave Keefer a three-round score of 4-over 214 and allowed him to advance among the top nine individuals.

“I think it was a great experience for these guys,” Baylor coach Mike McGraw said. “For one, we're going to have all of these players back next year. We were probably a little ahead of schedule getting here this year, I mean, we played very well at the regional, but we just didn't perform well this week. I'm really excited that all five or six of these guys will be in the mix next year.”