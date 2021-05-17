Baylor golfers 4th after 2 rounds at NCAA regional in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Baylor men’s golf team shot out to fourth place after two rounds of the Stillwater Regional on Monday.

Baylor shot 2-over 290 in the opening round at Karsten Creek Golf Course, which matched the score from the fourth-seeded and host Oklahoma State Cowboys. Then the Bears followed with a 2-under 286 later in the day in the second round. Their two-round score of 576 is 17 strokes behind leader Oklahoma State (559).

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played over three days, but the teams played two rounds on Monday to try to get ahead of some impending inclement weather.

The top five teams at each regional will advance to the NCAA Championships.

Baylor was led by Ryan Grider, who shot 1-under 71 in the first round, including a tap-in birdie on No. 18. He followed that up with 3-under 69 in the second round, and is tied for fourth overall. SMU’s Noah Goodwin led the field with rounds of 66 and 67 for an 11-under 133.