Baylor golfers 7th after one round in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The ninth-ranked Baylor women’s golf team is off to a seventh-place start after one round of the Mountainview Collegiate at The Preserve at Saddlebook.
Baylor shot 2-under 286 in the opening round, led by Gurleen Kaur’s 2-under 70. Texas leads the tournament through one round after shooting 16-under.
Baylor’s Elodie Chapelet, Hannah Karg and Rosie Belsham all opened with rounds of 72 and are tied for 20th place individually.
The tournament continues through Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!