Baylor golfers 7th after one round in Arizona
Baylor golfers 7th after one round in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The ninth-ranked Baylor women’s golf team is off to a seventh-place start after one round of the Mountainview Collegiate at The Preserve at Saddlebook.

Baylor shot 2-under 286 in the opening round, led by Gurleen Kaur’s 2-under 70. Texas leads the tournament through one round after shooting 16-under.

Baylor’s Elodie Chapelet, Hannah Karg and Rosie Belsham all opened with rounds of 72 and are tied for 20th place individually.

The tournament continues through Sunday.

