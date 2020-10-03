Baylor golfers advance to Big 12 Match Play final

HOCKLEY, Texas — It’s on to the Big 12 Match Play final for the Baylor men’s golf team.

The Bears moved into winning position by recording a pair of 4-2 wins over Oklahoma and West Virginia on Saturday at the Golf Club at Houston Oaks. Baylor moved to 3-0 and clinched the top spot in Pool A with the wins.

The Bears had to dig from behind to beat the Sooners. OU put the first two points on the board with wins by Logan McAllister and Patrick Welch over Baylor’s Ryan Grider and Colin Kober, respectively. But Baylor won the final four pairings to get the win, as Cooper Dossey, Johnny Keefer, Brandon Hoff and Trey Bosco all tallying wins.

The Bears continued to play solid golf against West Virginia, including getting a match-winning birdie on the par-3 No. 9 hole by Grider.

Baylor will face Iowa State on Sunday morning.