 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor golfers advance to Big 12 Match Play final
0 comments

Baylor golfers advance to Big 12 Match Play final

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOCKLEY, Texas — It’s on to the Big 12 Match Play final for the Baylor men’s golf team.

The Bears moved into winning position by recording a pair of 4-2 wins over Oklahoma and West Virginia on Saturday at the Golf Club at Houston Oaks. Baylor moved to 3-0 and clinched the top spot in Pool A with the wins.

The Bears had to dig from behind to beat the Sooners. OU put the first two points on the board with wins by Logan McAllister and Patrick Welch over Baylor’s Ryan Grider and Colin Kober, respectively. But Baylor won the final four pairings to get the win, as Cooper Dossey, Johnny Keefer, Brandon Hoff and Trey Bosco all tallying wins.

The Bears continued to play solid golf against West Virginia, including getting a match-winning birdie on the par-3 No. 9 hole by Grider.

Baylor will face Iowa State on Sunday morning.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Skip Bayless Award, Baylor-West Virginia, Texas' title hopes and OU's woes — with Chad Conine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert