Baylor golfers back in the groove again

DALLAS – The Baylor women’s golf team blasted out to a 13-stroke lead late in the second round of the Trinity Forest Invitational on Monday. Play was suspended due to darkness late in the day.
Teams will return to the course on Tuesday to complete the second round and then play the final round.
Baylor (-4) paces the 14-team field by a wide margin, as Oklahoma State (+9) is the nearest challenger and Texas (+14) is third. The Bears have three players in the top four individually. Freshman Rosie Belsham shot 3-under 69 in the first round and was at 1-over through 15 holes of the second round. Redshirt freshman Hannah Karg shot even-par 72 and then was 1-under through 15, while Epolie Chapelet is fourth after going 3-under 69 and then 3-over through 15 in the second round.
The Bears will be shooting for their first tournament title of the spring after winning all three of their fall events.