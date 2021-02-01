Baylor golfers back in the groove again

DALLAS – The Baylor women’s golf team blasted out to a 13-stroke lead late in the second round of the Trinity Forest Invitational on Monday. Play was suspended due to darkness late in the day.

Baylor (-4) paces the 14-team field by a wide margin, as Oklahoma State (+9) is the nearest challenger and Texas (+14) is third. The Bears have three players in the top four individually. Freshman Rosie Belsham shot 3-under 69 in the first round and was at 1-over through 15 holes of the second round. Redshirt freshman Hannah Karg shot even-par 72 and then was 1-under through 15, while Epolie Chapelet is fourth after going 3-under 69 and then 3-over through 15 in the second round.