LAREDO — The Baylor men’s golf team blasted out to a nice lead through two rounds of the Border Olympics on Monday at Laredo Country Club.

Baylor shot 13-under 563 as a team through Monday’s first two rounds, the only team under par and good enough for a 16-shot lead.

Johnny Keefer carded rounds of 70 and 69 for the Bears for a 5-under 139 and the overall lead. Two other Bears are tied for second in Drew Wrightson (72-69-141) and Tyler Isenhart (73-68-141). Overall on the day, the Baylor team carded 46 birdies.

Baylor will look to close out the win in Tuesday’s final round.