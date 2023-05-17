MORGAN HILLS, Calif. — It’s on to the NCAA Championships for the Baylor men’s golf team.

The Bears finished fourth at the Morgan Hill Regional, which wrapped up Wednesday at The Institute Golf Club. By finishing in the top five, Baylor moves on to the national tournament for the fifth time in Mike McGraw’s eight seasons as head coach.

Sophomore Drew Wrightson led Baylor in the final round, delivering a 3-under, bogey-free 69.

“This feels really good to advance to the national championship,” McGraw said. “It was a team effort in every sense of the word. Drew’s 3-under 69 today was incredible. This team is really looking forward to Grayhawk.”

As a team, the Bears shot 9-over 873. Mississippi State won the regional with a 1-under 863, followed by BYU (868), Florida State (871), Baylor, and Pepperdine (875).

Johnny Keefer shot 72-69-77 – 218 to lead BU at the tournament and finished tied for 15th.

Next up Baylor will travel to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 26-31.