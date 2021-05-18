Baylor golfers close out season with sixth-place regional finish

STILLWATER, Okla. — One stroke. That’s all it would have taken.

Alas, the Baylor men’s golf team came up one stroke shy of potentially extending its season. The Bears finished in a tie for sixth at the NCAA’s Stillwater Regional, which wrapped up on Tuesday at Karsten Creek Golf Club. The Bears tied with Auburn at 16-over 880 for the tournament, only one shot behind fifth-place Little Rock (879), which claimed the regional's final qualifying spot for the upcoming NCAA Championships.

Oklahoma State blazed to the regional title at 28-under 836. Joining the Cowboys and Little Rock as the top five qualifiers in the event were Illinois (second, 850), SMU (third, 864), and Sam Houston (fourth, 875). The Bears were trying to reach the NCAAs for the fifth straight year.

Ryan Grider led Baylor in a tie for eighth overall. Grider carded rounds of 71, 69 and 73 for a 3-under 213 total. SMU's Noah Goodwin led wire to wire in winning the regional title (66-67-68—201).