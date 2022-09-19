Baylor golfers end up eighth in Illinois

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Against a field jam-packed with ranked teams, the Baylor men’s golf team finished eighth at the Fighting Illini Invitational.
Baylor shot 3-over 283 in the final round and finished with an 18-over 858, which either tied or beat four other ranked opponents.
Luke Dossey continued his stellar play with a 2-under 68, his fourth round at par or better in five chances this year. The Austin native started red-hot with birdies on his first two holes of the day at Nos. 1 and 2. He added two more birdies at Nos. 6 and 7 for a 4-under 31 on his opening nine. Dossey tied for 12th overall.
Tyler Isenhart shot 1-over 71 in the final round and Johnny Keefer carded a 2-over 72 for the Bears.
Baylor’s next action will come at the Trinity Forest Invitational Oct. 2-4 in Dallas.