OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — The country crooner Luke Bryan once sang, "Rain is a Good Thing," but it's generally not as good for a round of golf. Showers in Illinois washed out the final round of the Fighting Illini Invitational, leaving Baylor's men in a tie for seventh in the standings.

With his 3-under 67 on Saturday, the Bears' Johnny Keefer secured his second-straight top-10 finish with his tie for eighth at Olympia Fields.

North Carolina claimed the team title with a 10-under 550, six shots ahead of second-place Texas. With its tie for seventh, BU picked up head-to-head victories over five top-25 teams including No. 7 Stanford, No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Illinois, No. 15 Pepperdine and No. 16 Oklahoma State.

In addition to Keefer’s eighth-place finish, Luke Dossey finished tied for 30th for the Bears, Zach Heffernan and Trey Bosco carded ties for 44th and Jonas Appel came home tied for 60th.

Baylor will compete at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, Oct. 9-11 at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas.