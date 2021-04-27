Baylor golfers in 6th after 3 rounds of Big 12

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Baylor men’s golf team remained static in sixth place after the third round of the Big 12 Championship on Tuesday at Prairie Dunes Country Club.

Baylor was also in sixth after Monday’s first two rounds. The Bears shot 1-over 281 in the third round, their best score thus far of the tournament, and have a total score of 874, four strokes behind Texas Tech and TCU, who are tied for fourth.

Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are in a three-way logjam for the lead at 16-over 856.

The Bears’ Mark Reppe, Cooper Dossey and Johnny Keefer all carded even-par 70s in the third round. Reppe is tied for the team lead for the tournament with a three-round score of 218, along with Colin Kober, who shot 71 on Wednesday. Kober and Reppe are tied for 10th overall.

Texas’ Cole Hammer brought the hammer, shooting a third-round 65 to move into a tie for the overall lead with Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin and Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg. They’re all at 1-under 209 for the tournament.

The final round will be played Wednesday.