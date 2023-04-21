DALLAS — The Baylor women’s golf team finished day one in a tie for fourth place on a windy Friday at Dallas Athletic Club in the Big 12 Championship.

All five BU players shot rounds of 2-over 74 to open the championship in a tie for 11th place. Pimkwan Chookaew of Iowa State holds the overnight lead after a 5-under 67, one of just three players to break par on Friday.

BU’s 8-over 296 is five shots back of Texas Tech who set the pace with a 3-over 291 in round one.

The tournament continues through Sunday.