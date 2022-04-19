Baylor golfers Keefer, Kaur make USA roster for Palmer Cup

Baylor men’s golfer Johnny Keefer and women’s golfer Gurleen Kaur will join forces as teammates, as both have been picked to play for Team USA for the 2022 Palmer Cup.

The Palmer Cup consists of 24 of the country’s best men’s and women’s college golfers, and is the only major college tournament that puts men and women side-by-side as partners. Team USA will compete against a team of international players in the event, which is scheduled for July 1-3 at Golf Club de Geneve in Switzerland.

Keefer is the fourth Baylor men’s player to ever make the Palmer Cup team, along with Ryan Baca (2006), Kyle Jones (2015) and Cooper Dossey (2020). Keefer is ranked 29th nationally in the latest Golfstat Division I rankings and carries a 71.73 stroke average, second in school history behind Jimmy Walker (71.55).

Kaur becomes the first BU women’s golfer to make the Palmer Cup team. She is ranked 22nd nationally and is currently on pace to break her own school record for single-season stroke average, as she’s carrying a 71.44 average.