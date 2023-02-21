LA QUINTA, Calif. — The 21st-ranked Baylor men's golf team is in third place after day two of The Prestige, which was halted due to heavy winds on Tuesday at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West.

Baylor is in third place at 6-under par overall, including 3-under just beyond midway through the second round on Tuesday. No. 16 Pepperdine and No. 10 Stanford currently sit ahead of the Bears and have completed the second round, with Pepperdine in first at 14-under — including 6-under on Tuesday — and the Cardinal owning a 10-under score after posting a 3-under round on Tuesday.

The Bears, who opened with a 3-under 281 on Monday, sit tied with No. 3 Texas Tech – who completed the second round – for third, and own a six-stroke advantage on fifth-place and 42nd ranked TCU.

Drew Wrightson leads the Bears, sitting in a tie for fourth place at 5-under, including 2-under on Tuesday with holes 7-8-9 left to play. Wrightson fired a 3-under on the back nine after teeing off from No. 10.