SAN ANTONIO — The Baylor men’s golf team sits in sixth place after one round Monday of the Cabo Collegiate at TPC San Antonio. Baylor sits 13 strokes off the pace set by seventh-ranked Oklahoma (-1).

Johnny Keefer’s 1-under 71 set the pace for the Bears, and he was one of just four golfers in the 88-player field to go under par. He is tied for second individually, two shots behind the Sooners’ Patrick Welch.