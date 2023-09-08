It's off to the Alamo City for the Baylor men's golf team, which will kick off its fall season at the Valero Texas Collegiate on Saturday on the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.

The home of the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open, the Oaks Course provides a strong test for the competitors. With that in mind, Baylor coach Mike McGraw got his team several rounds, including three qualifying rounds ahead of the South Texas event.

“I think we're probably as prepared as we could be," McGraw said. "We've actually seen the greens and the course we’ll see this weekend. If the guys have done a good job getting hydrated, getting some rest, getting caught up on school, and can focus on the tournament, then we should be very prepared.”

Entering his final season with the Bears, Johnny Keefer will play at the No. 1 spot for the 25th straight event. The San Antonio native is familiar with the Oaks course, finishing tied for 13th when the Cabo Collegiate was contested there in 2021.