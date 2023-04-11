BRYAN — The Baylor men’s golf team placed fifth at the Aggie Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday in Bryan.
Johnny Keefer tied for eighth with a 4-under 212 to lead the Bears for a second-straight event. Tyler Isenhart finished at even par for the event with a 216, clinching a tie for 17th.
Baylor finished at 1-over 865 as a team.
Louisville led wire-to-wire, finishing off a 12-under 852 on Tuesday to capture the team title.
“We got a little better each round, which is nice," said Baylor golf coach Mike McGraw "We just never put together the really low round that allows you to win or at least contend. I still feel this was a good step in the right direction. We have a quick turnaround for the Thunderbird, so we need to take what we’ve learned and put it into action right away.”
People are also reading…
The Bears will be back in action on Friday at the Thunderbird Collegiate from Papago Golf Club in Phoenix.