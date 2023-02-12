One of the longest-running tournaments in college golf, the Border Olympics will host the Bears for a third straight season. In total, BU has nine victories in the event and finished fourth a season ago. Head coach Mike McGraw is looking forward to watching his guys try to build on a strong fall in 2023.

“The fall was great,” he said. “We ended on a good note with a win in the Bear Brawl. It was at home, but we beat those teams pretty handily, which was really fun to do. You want to continue that momentum, because we have a really tough stretch coming up with Palm Springs and Cabo on the horizon. So it would be nice to get one good event under our belt and then continue that on throughout the season.”