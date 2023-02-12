It's a familiar stop for the Baylor men’s golf team, which will open the spring season on Monday with a trip to Laredo to compete in the Border Olympics at Laredo Country Club.
One of the longest-running tournaments in college golf, the Border Olympics will host the Bears for a third straight season. In total, BU has nine victories in the event and finished fourth a season ago. Head coach Mike McGraw is looking forward to watching his guys try to build on a strong fall in 2023.
“The fall was great,” he said. “We ended on a good note with a win in the Bear Brawl. It was at home, but we beat those teams pretty handily, which was really fun to do. You want to continue that momentum, because we have a really tough stretch coming up with Palm Springs and Cabo on the horizon. So it would be nice to get one good event under our belt and then continue that on throughout the season.”
People are also reading…
Johnny Keefer will lead off at the No. 1 spot for a 17th straight event.The rest of BU's lineup consists of Drew Wrightson, Trey Bosco, Zach Heffernan and Tyler Isenhart.
The tournament runs through Tuesday.