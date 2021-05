The Baylor women’s golf team will have to wait a little longer for its NCAA tournament debut. Monday’s opening round of the Baton Rouge (La.) Regional was postponed due to inclement weather.

The plan for Tuesday is for a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Baylor, which has won a school-record six tournament titles in the 2020-21 season, is the No. 3 seed in the 18-team regional, behind only top-seeded LSU and second-seeded Ole Miss.