Baylor golfers shoot for higher finish in Illinois

Trey Bosco

Baylor junior Trey Bosco had three rounds in the 60s to win last week's Minnesota Golf Classic. He'll make his season debut in BU's team lineup this weekend.

 Baylor Athletics photo

Coming off a sixth-place finish at its season-opening tournament, the Baylor men’s golf team will try to climb up the ladder this weekend.

Baylor will play in the Fighting Illini Invitational beginning Friday at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill.

The Bears will face a 15-team field, and it’s not exactly a bunch of hackers and duffers. Eleven of the teams are ranked or receiving votes in the Bushnell/Golfweek Preseason Poll. Baylor has had success at Olympia Fields before, as it won the team title in 2019.

Baylor’s lineup for this tournament will consist of Johnny Keefer, Luke Dossey, Tyler Isenhart, Drew Wrightson and Trey Bosco.

