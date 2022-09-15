Baylor golfers shoot for higher finish in Illinois

Coming off a sixth-place finish at its season-opening tournament, the Baylor men’s golf team will try to climb up the ladder this weekend.

The Bears will face a 15-team field, and it’s not exactly a bunch of hackers and duffers. Eleven of the teams are ranked or receiving votes in the Bushnell/Golfweek Preseason Poll. Baylor has had success at Olympia Fields before, as it won the team title in 2019.