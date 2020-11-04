 Skip to main content
Baylor golfers sweep Big 12 honors
Baylor’s golf programs swept a pair of awards on Wednesday, as Ryan Grider was named the Big 12 Men’s Golfer of the Month, while Elodie Chapelet won the Big 12 Women’s Golfer of the Month honor.

Chapelet gives the BU women back-to-back winners of the award, as Gurleen Kaur won it in September. Chapelet won the Cowgirl Classic in Stillwater by three strokes and was the only player who shot under par in difficult conditions at Oklahoma State’s Karsten Creek Golf Course. She also finished second at the Kissing Tree Invitational in San Marcos. She has moved up to No. 92 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Grider helped the Bears win the 2020 Big 12 Match Play Championship, going 4-1 in his individual matches, including a 3&2 win over 74th-ranked Eugenio Lopez-Chicarra of Oklahoma State. That win gave BU the decisive point for the team victory.

Grider also finished ninth overall at the Maridoe Collegiate Inviational, recording his first top 10 individual finish since September 2018.

