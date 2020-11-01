 Skip to main content
Baylor golfers taking aim in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS — Seven Baylor women’s golfers opened up action at the Kissing Tree Invitational at Kissing Tree Golf Club on Sunday.

The players are competing as individuals in the Texas State-hosted event, and four of those BU players shot rounds under par in the opening round. Elodie Chapelet, coming off a tournament win the last time out, opened with a 4-under 68, the second-best score of the first round, while Britta Snyder and Rosie Belsham both shot 70 and Nina Lang carded a 71.

The Bears will wrap up action in the 54-hole event Monday.

