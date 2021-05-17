Baylor golfers tied for fourth after Stillwater opening round

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Baylor men’s golf team shot out to a tie for fourth place after one round of the Stillwater Regional on Monday.

Baylor shot 2-over 290 at Karsten Creek Golf Course, which matched the score from the fourth-seeded and host Oklahoma State Cowboys. It’s just four strokes off the lead, as both Illinois and Northwestern opened with scores of 286 while Auburn shot 287.

The top five teams at each three-day regional will advance to the NCAA Championships.

Baylor was led by Colin Kober’s 2-under 70, which is tied for seventh overall. Ryan Grider shot 1-under 71, including a tap-in birdie on No. 18, and sits in a tie for 13th. SMU’s Noah Goodwin led the field with a 6-under 66.

The tournament continues through Wednesday.