The Baylor men's golf will tee it up at the Fighting Illini Invitational beginning Friday morning at Olympia Fields Country Club just outside of Chicago.

“We are always excited to be playing this event on such a historic venue,” Baylor men’s golf coach Mike McGraw said in a release. “Olympia Fields is a great test of golf.”

Olympia Fields has hosted several major championships as well as the BMW Championship, the penultimate event in the FedEx Cup playoff series on the PGA Tour.

The Fighting Illini Invitational will feature 14 teams ranked or receiving votes in the latest Golf Coaches Association Poll

Johnny Keefer will play out of the No. 1 position for Baylor after his tie for first at the Valero Texas Collegiate in San Antonio. With his 6-under 210 in San Antonio, he is now within .10 strokes of Jimmy Walker for the Baylor career stroke-average record.

Luke Dossey will play out of the No. 2 spot for the second-straight week, while Trey Bosco will play at No. 3, making his third appearance for the Bears at the Fighting Illini. Bosco finished tied for 17th in his last appearance at Olympia Fields, one of his four top-25 finishes a season ago.

Zach Heffernan will make his debut at the Fighting Illini, playing out of the No. 4 position, and Jonas Appel will play at the No. 5 spot in his first appearance at Olympia Fields.