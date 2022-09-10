Baylor golfers to open season at Minnesota

It’s off to Minnesota for the Baylor men’s golf team, which will open its 2022-23 season at the Gopher Invitational on Sunday.

“I love this time of year, it is so full of promise,” Baylor head coach Mike McGraw said. “I am very excited about this group. This is also a fantastic golf course.”

The Baylor lineup will be led again by Johnny Keefer. He played out of the No. 1 position in every team event last season and qualified for the NCAA Norman Regional as an individual. The senior knows this team returns a lot of experience and is poised for a good season in 2022-23.

“We have pretty high expectations,” he said. “I think we will be a lot better than last year. We have some young, hungry guys, and we’ve added a few talented freshmen, so there's just a lot of desire to be good, and I think Minnesota is a great spot to start.”

The 36-hole tournament will be played at Windsong Farm in Independence, Minn.