 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Baylor golfers to play in Big 12 Match Play

  • 0
Baylor golf

Baylor has twice won the Big 12 Match Play title since it began in 2018, including here in 2020.

 Baylor athletics

Looking for its third title in the event’s five-year history, the Baylor men’s golf team will take part in the Big 12 Match Play Championship starting Monday in Houston.

Baylor won the tourney title in its inaugural season of 2018 and again in 2020. The Bears will enter this year’s event at Houston Oaks as the No. 6 seed.

"Playing this championship at Houston Oaks each year is an incredible opportunity for our players and for every team in the conference,” Baylor coach Mike McGraw said. “We have had success here in the past, so we are excited about a return trip.”

Senior Johnny Keefer will play out of the No. 1 spot for the Bears, making his fourth appearance at the Big 12 Match Play Championship. The San Antonio native owns an 11-4-2 career record in match play.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baylor baseball breathing new air

Baylor baseball breathing new air

The atmosphere at Baylor Ballpark on the second day of fall practice is relaxed yet eager. It’s a stark contrast to the tension that radiated …

Ex-Baylor coach Matt Rhule fired from NFL job after 1-4 start in 2nd year

Ex-Baylor coach Matt Rhule fired from NFL job after 1-4 start in 2nd year

The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule is the first NFL coach to be fired this season. He went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million left on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert