Baylor golfers to play in Big 12 Match Play

Looking for its third title in the event’s five-year history, the Baylor men’s golf team will take part in the Big 12 Match Play Championship starting Monday in Houston.
Baylor won the tourney title in its inaugural season of 2018 and again in 2020. The Bears will enter this year’s event at Houston Oaks as the No. 6 seed.
"Playing this championship at Houston Oaks each year is an incredible opportunity for our players and for every team in the conference,” Baylor coach Mike McGraw said. “We have had success here in the past, so we are excited about a return trip.”
Senior Johnny Keefer will play out of the No. 1 spot for the Bears, making his fourth appearance at the Big 12 Match Play Championship. The San Antonio native owns an 11-4-2 career record in match play.