LAREDO — The Baylor men’s golf team shot its way to the team title at the Border Olympics Tuesday at Laredo Country Club, giving the Bears consecutive tournament titles for the first time since 2019.

The Bears shot 8-under 856 Tuesday for the 54-hole event.

Johnny Keefer led the way for BU with a 3-under 213 to finish second, his best finish since he won the Rice Intercollegiate in February of 2021. Four Bears finished in the top 10, and all five placed 13th or better.

Baylor has now won 17 team titles under Mike McGraw, giving him 47 in all as a head coach.

“I’m very happy with this win. Any time you win an event by 16 strokes, it’s a good thing,” McGraw said. “There was so much to build on, and now we have some very nice momentum heading into Palm Springs next week.”

The Bears’ next action comes at the Prestige Feb. 20-22 on The Norman Course at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif.