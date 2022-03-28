Baylor golfers win pair of matches at Ridgewood, claim inaugural Bear Brawl

Sometimes all you need is a little home cooking to get right.

The Baylor men’s golf team enjoyed taking their swings just a short drive from campus on Monday, as they won a pair of matches to take the inaugural Bear Brawl at Ridgewood Country Club.

Luke Dossey sank a long birdie putt to defeat UTSA’s David Harrison to secure a 1-up victory on the 19th hole of their match and clinch Baylor’s third point to claim the championship.

Mark Reppe sank a putt of similar length in extra holes to beat ACU in the morning matches and followed that up by taking care of business and winning his afternoon match. Reppe won 4&3 over UTSA's Hunter Bott, and gave the Bears their first point of the afternoon.

Brandon Hoff also got the Bears off to a strong start with a 6&4 victory over UTSA’s Jack Wehman. The win was a resounding bounce back after dropping his morning match against ACU's Francisco Osio 3&1.

“This team needed something good to happen,” Baylor coach Mike McGraw said. “We haven't had a lot of really special things happen this spring, so it was really nice.”

Baylor next competes at the Aggie Invitational April 9-10 in Bryan.