Baylor golfers win Rice Intercollegiate title

HOUSTON — One tournament into the spring season, and the Baylor men’s golf team looks to be in the swing of things already.

The Bears opened by winning the Rice Intercollegiate on Monday, shooting 13-under 563 for the 36-hole event at Houston’s Westwood Golf Club.

Bears Colin Kober and Johnny Keefer shared the individual title with matching scores of 5-under 139. Kober shot 2-under 70 in the first round and followed with a 3-under 69 later in the day, while Keefer had a 1-over 73 and then tore it up with a career-best round of 6-under 66 in the afternoon. Keeper led all players with 12 birdies for the tournament.

The Bears finished ahead of Houston (-7), Sam Houston State (+6), Lamar (+12), Rice (+30) and Houston Baptist (+31).

Two other Baylor players earned top-10 finishes. Ryan Grider tied for third at 3-under 141 while Trey Bosco was ninth at 1-under 145. The Bears’ next tournament will also be in the Houston area, as they’ll play in the All-American Collegiate Feb. 14-16 at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble.