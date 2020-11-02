Baylor golf's Chapelet pockets silver medal in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — After winning her last time out, Baylor senior golfer Elodie Chapelet turned in another brilliant performance at the Kissing Tree Invitational on Monday.
Chapelet finished second overall to Oklahoma State’s Lianna Bailey, who topped Chapelet by one stroke. Chapelet shot 68, 70 and 65 for a 7-under 203 for the tournament. In her final-round 65, she pocketed seven birdies and no bogeys.
Britta Snyder also earned a top-10 finish for BU, coming in eighth by shooting 70-70-72—212.
