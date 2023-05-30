SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Baylor senior Johnny Keefer shot a 4-over 74 in Monday’s fourth round of the NCAA Golf Championships to close out his season at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Keefer had advanced to the fourth round as an individual after a 2-under 68 in the third round. His total score of 8-over 288 left Keefer tied for 52nd overall, and represented Baylor’s best-ever 72-hole score for the NCAA Championships.