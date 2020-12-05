 Skip to main content
Baylor-Gonzaga game postponed due to COVID-19
Baylor-Gonzaga game postponed due to COVID-19

Baylor Gonzaga Basketball

A sign outside of Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis shows the display for the Gonzaga vs. Baylor basketball game that had been scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed when two members of the Zags' traveling party tested positive for COVID.

 Darron Cummings, Associated Press

Saturday’s highly anticipated No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between Gonzaga and Baylor in Indianapolis was postponed by mutual agreement of the schools. The decision came about after two members of Gonzaga’s traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.

“Following surveillance testing for COVID-19, one student-athlete and one non-student-athlete of the Gonzaga men’s basketball travel party tested positive,” the schools announced in a press release. “The student-athlete did not play in Wednesday’s (Gonzaga) game against West Virginia. After thoughtful consideration with the Marion County Public Health Director, the Indiana State Health Commissioner, and both team physicians, Gonzaga and Baylor have mutually agreed today’s game will not be played. Both teams have agreed to attempt to reschedule the game at a later date.”

It certainly marked an unfortunate development for basketball fans, as the matchup was slated to pit the top two teams in both major polls. The Zags (3-0) are No. 1 in the Associated Press poll and No. 2 in the coaches’ poll, while the Bears (3-0) are No. 2 in the AP rankings and are No. 1 by the coaches.

Baylor’s schedule has already seen major upheaval due to the virus, as this marks the Bears’ fourth game that has been scrapped. The Bears canceled previous contests against Arizona State, the Villanova-Boston College winner, and Seton Hall following head coach Scott Drew’s positive COVID case.

“We’re disappointed to not be able to play one of the most anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials,” said Drew in a joint statement with Gonzaga head coach Mark Few. “When we decided to play during a pandemic, our priorities were protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and following public health guidelines, and we’re proud of how both programs have held true to the promises. There are much greater issues in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we’re going to continue praying for everyone who has affected by this pandemic.”

Baylor’s next scheduled game will be its home opener on Tuesday against Nicholls State.

