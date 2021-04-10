Baylor grinds out another win over WVU to claim series, 7-4

Despite one error on the day, Baylor made several Gold Glove-worthy plays. Third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo went parallel to stab a liner in the fifth, then made a one-hop throw across the diamond to nail the runner. Davion Downey bumped up against the wall in foul territory in right in the eighth, saving the ball from hitting the berm for a foul with a sweet catch. And leftfielder Kyle Nevin went full extension to lay out for a dying line drive for the first out of the ninth.

“The defense that our guys displayed, and the effort they’re giving,” Rodriguez said. “Kyle’s is a really tough play because it’s late in the game, it’s tailing away from him, do you dive, do you not? He judged it right and was able to make that play and it was actually really impressive. Then Davion, with the wind pushing the ball out, it was like, how far is going to go? It was right on the fence line and he did a great job. But I think Este’s play down the third base line, that’s usually one of those Top 10 plays you see in Major League Baseball, where the third baseman dives. I always tell them, go ahead and use the grass and allow the first baseman to stretch for it and help you out, and he did just that.”