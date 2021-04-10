Baylor grinds out another win over WVU to claim series, 7-4

Big 12 series wins are always pretty, even when they’re not.
It was far from spotless, but Baylor doesn’t mind getting a little dirty. They’ve got a working laundry setup. The Bears battled from behind twice and took the lead for good with a four-run fourth inning on their way to a 7-4 win over West Virginia on Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The victory, coupled with Baylor’s zany, come-from-behind 6-3 win on Friday, gave the Bears (21-10, 3-5) their first Big 12 series win of the season.
“I think we’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “We’re also playing aggressive. We’ve just got to continue it tomorrow. It’s like I told them, sweeping is really hard, especially with a team as aggressive and as good as West Virginia. We just need to make sure we come out and right from the get-go hit that gas pedal.”
As a midgame viaduct, Jimmy Winston is proving as sturdy as the Waco Suspension Bridge. The senior right-hander has excelled in a long relief role for the Bears, and showed that grittiness again against the Mountaineers (11-14, 3-5). Winston stepped in for starter Blake Helton in a runners-on-base situation in the fourth, and proceeded to give the Bears 3.1 scoreless innings.
“Very happy with how it played out today,” said Winston, who picked up the win to improve to 4-2 on the season. “Obviously I didn’t have my best stuff by any means. But sometimes you’ve got to go out there and grind through it, and that’s what I did today. Got some really good plays behind me, and then our bats came alive and put some runs up there. In regards to having that role, I think it’s worked out for me well. It’s what’s best for the team, and I’ll keep doing it as long as I can.”
Again, it wasn’t always a breeze. In fact, Winston’s first out required a measure of luck, as he skipped a pitch short of the plate that bounced off the chest protector of his catcher Andy Thomas. Winston then fielded the high hop in front of the plate and caught WVU’s Vince Ippoliti as a sitting duck coming from third base, tagging Ippoliti for the third out.
“That’s just the weird thing about baseball,” Winston said. “That’s not a normal out. You’re never going to see that more than once a year, I’d say. I mean, it could happen, but it’s just a weird, funny thing that happens and I’m glad we got it.”
Baylor chased WVU starter Adam Tulloch from the mound in the fourth, taking the lead in the process. The Bears loaded the bases with one out thanks to an error, a single and a walk. That sent Mountaineers coach Randy Mazey to make a call for the bullpen and right-hander Skylar Gonzalez. But the pitching change couldn’t quell Baylor’s surge, as Thomas greeted Gonzalez with a two-run double to right, pushing the Bears into the lead at 5-4.
Baylor tacked on two more in the inning, on Cade Currington’s sacrifice fly to center and a looping RBI single to right from Kyle Nevin.
Earlier, Baylor snapped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, thanks to Tre Richardson’s RBI double and a RBI single up the gut from Thomas. But the Mountaineers punched back with a three-run second off Helton to take the lead. For the second straight game, WVU’s eight-hole hitter sent one over the fence. This time it was Matt McCormick, whose three-run bomb to right sent the Mountaineers to a 3-2 edge.
Baylor tied things up in the bottom of the inning on Jack Pineda’s RBI single, but the Bears couldn’t capitalize further in the inning despite loading the bases. The Mountaineers regained the lead, 4-3, in the top of the fourth when McCormick spanked a run-scoring single off Helton.
But Baylor’s bullpen punched the clock and put in a solid day’s work. In addition to Winston, the Bears got a scoreless inning apiece from Logan Freeman and Luke Boyd, the latter of whom worked a 1-2-3 ninth to garner his seventh save.
Despite one error on the day, Baylor made several Gold Glove-worthy plays. Third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo went parallel to stab a liner in the fifth, then made a one-hop throw across the diamond to nail the runner. Davion Downey bumped up against the wall in foul territory in right in the eighth, saving the ball from hitting the berm for a foul with a sweet catch. And leftfielder Kyle Nevin went full extension to lay out for a dying line drive for the first out of the ninth.
“The defense that our guys displayed, and the effort they’re giving,” Rodriguez said. “Kyle’s is a really tough play because it’s late in the game, it’s tailing away from him, do you dive, do you not? He judged it right and was able to make that play and it was actually really impressive. Then Davion, with the wind pushing the ball out, it was like, how far is going to go? It was right on the fence line and he did a great job. But I think Este’s play down the third base line, that’s usually one of those Top 10 plays you see in Major League Baseball, where the third baseman dives. I always tell them, go ahead and use the grass and allow the first baseman to stretch for it and help you out, and he did just that.”
Thomas went 2-for-5 with three RBIs to pace BU’s offense, while Currington also had two hits. For WVU, McCormick was 2-for-4 with the home run and four RBIs, while Ippoliti, a former McLennan Community College player, went 2-for-3.
Baylor will try for the series sweep in Sunday’s finale, which has an earlier start, with an 11:30 a.m. first pitch.