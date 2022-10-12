 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor guard Keyonte George named preseason Big 12 freshman of year

  • 0
baylor basketball (copy)

Big things are expected from freshman guard Keyonte George, the fifth McDonald's All-American in Baylor men's basketball history. He was named the preseason freshman of the year by the Big 12 coaches.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Baylor guard Keyonte George was named the preseason Big 12 freshman of the year by the league's head coaches.

George, a five-star recruit from Lewisville, is the fifth McDonald's All-American in Baylor men's basketball history. TCU guard Mike Miles was named preseason player of the year while Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield, a transfer from Wichita State, was named newcomer of the year.

Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler was named first-team all-Big 12 along with Miles, Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson, Texas forward Timmy Allen and Texas guard Marcus Carr.

Baylor guard LJ Cryer was an honorable mention choice.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-Baylor coach Matt Rhule fired from NFL job after 1-4 start in 2nd year

Ex-Baylor coach Matt Rhule fired from NFL job after 1-4 start in 2nd year

The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule is the first NFL coach to be fired this season. He went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million left on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley.

Baylor baseball breathing new air

Baylor baseball breathing new air

The atmosphere at Baylor Ballpark on the second day of fall practice is relaxed yet eager. It’s a stark contrast to the tension that radiated …

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert