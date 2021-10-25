Baylor guard Love out for season

Baylor freshman guard Langston Love suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday’s private scrimmage against Texas A&M, coach Scott Drew announced Monday.

The 6-5, 210-pound Love will have surgery to repair a torn ACL and will redshirt during the 2021-22 season. He is expected to make a full recovery and debut as a redshirt freshman in 2022-23.

“Langston has been a great addition to our program, and we were really excited about his potential to contribute on the court this season,” Drew said. “While we’re disappointed he won’t have that opportunity, he’s a terrific teammate who will do whatever he can to help us from the sidelines this year. Langston has a great support system, and we know he’ll work hard and come back stronger than ever.”

Love delivered a strong performance in his first action against outside competition, scoring 13 points before suffering the injury while driving to the basket in the second half against Texas A&M.

A Universal City, Texas, native, Love joined the Bears this summer after a standout high school career at Montverde (Fla.) Academy. He was ranked No. 28 nationally in the 2021 ESPN 100 and was part of Baylor’s three-player freshman class ranked as high as No. 4 nationally by ESPN.

