Baylor redshirt junior guard Jordan Turner has entered the transfer portal after four seasons on the roster.

Turner played sparingly since his arrival at Baylor in 2019. Coming off the bench in 32 games, Turner hit 14 of 51 field goal attempts and nine of 16 free throws while grabbing 39 rebounds.

Though he still has eligibility remaining, Turner went through Senior Day ceremonies on March 4 when Baylor played Iowa State in the regular season finale.