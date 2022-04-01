Baylor hammer throwers open home meet with wins

The Baylor track and field team put the hammer down to open up the Baylor Invitational on Friday at Clyde Hart Stadium.

Baylor swept the men’s and women’s titles in the hammer throw, the only event happening on the first day of the weekend meet. Cole Hardan whipped a best throw of 192-10 to take gold in the men’s event, breaking his own BU school record in the process. Hardan, a junior from Valley Center, Calif., had twice thrown 185-2 in the past, including at last year’s Big 12 meet.

Baylor junior Hannah Link made it a clean sweep for the Bears with the win in the women’s hammer, tossing 184-2. Oklahoma State’s Hannah Bradford was second and Baylor’s Samone Turner was third.

The meet continues Saturday, with field events starting at 10 a.m. and the running finals getting underway at 2 p.m.