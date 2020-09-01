Baylor hands out single digits to 10 players

Baylor completed its list of 10 players who will wear single digits this season as voted on by the team.
On Tuesday, Baylor announced No. 4 safety Christian Morgan, No. 6 receiver Gavin Holmes, No. 8 safety-linebacker Jalen Pitre, and No. 9 receiver Tyquan Thornton.
Last week, six players were awarded single digits: No. 0 receiver R.J. Sneed, No. 1 running back Trestan Ebner, No. 2 linebacker Terrel Bernard, No. 3 cornerback Raleigh Texada, No. 5 quarterback Charlie Brewer, and No. 7 running back John Lovett.
Former Baylor coach Matt Rhule began the single-digit awards, and first-year coach Dave Aranda has continued the tradition after his players requested it.
