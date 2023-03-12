Over the last couple of decades, Baylor and Connecticut have established themselves as two of the elite programs in all of women’s college basketball.

Wouldn’t it be fun to see them play in the second round this year?

That’s a possibility, after Baylor landed a No. 7 seed and a trip to Storrs, Conn., for the upcoming NCAA tournament. The Bears (19-12) will take on 10th-seeded Alabama (20-10) on Saturday. The winner of that game will play the winner of the second-seeded and host UConn Huskies (29-5) and 15th-seeded Vermont (25-6) on Monday, March 20.

Baylor has never played Alabama before, so this first matchup will carry some high stakes. The Bears, however, have a rich history against UConn. Geno Auriemma’s Huskies hold a 5-4 edge in the series, which includes two meetings in the NCAA tournament. In fact, the most recent Baylor-UConn showdown came in the NCAA’s Elite Eight in 2021 in San Antonio. In that game, the Huskies pulled out a 69-67 win in what turned out to be Kim Mulkey’s last game coached at Baylor.

If Baylor can win its first two games, it would travel to the complete opposite coast for the Sweet 16 round, as the Bears are pegged in one of the two Seattle regionals. Virginia Tech (27-4) is the No. 1 seed in Baylor’s bracket.

This story will be updated.