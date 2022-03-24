Baylor heads to Big 12 equestrian meet

The No. 6 Baylor equestrian team will compete in the Big 12 championship this weekend at TCU’s Diamond Creek Ranch in Burleson on Friday and Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Bears (6-6, 2-4) will face top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma State (10-2, 5-1) on Friday at 10 a.m. No. 2 seed and fourth-ranked TCU (10-5, 3-3) faces No. 3 seed and eighth-ranked Fresno State (6-8, 2-4).

Friday’s winners will advance to Saturday’s final, which will begin immediately following a consolation meet between the non-advancing teams, which starts at 9:30 a.m.

In last season’s Big 12 championship, Baylor suffered a 12-8 first-round loss to OSU, but went on to defeat Fresno State in the consolation meet, 13-7.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.