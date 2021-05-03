Baylor hires Collen to lead Lady Bears

Baylor announced the hiring of Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen as its new women's basketball coach in a press release just before 6 p.m. on Monday evening.

“Today is an exciting day for Baylor University and our women’s basketball program," Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said in the press release. "Nicki is a passionate leader of young women and an elite basketball mind and teacher of the game."

This will be Collen's first head coaching position at the college level. She was an assistant at Colorado State, Ball State, Louisville, Arkansas and Florida Gulf Coast from 2001-2015. She took over as the Dream's head coach in 2018.

Collen will be tasked with following former Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey, who guided the Baylor program to three national titles (2005, 2012, 2019).

Mulkey left Baylor to take the head coaching position at LSU last week.

“I am thrilled to be the head coach at Baylor University," Collen said in the school's press release. "I believe it is the top job in the country for women’s basketball. I am excited to begin working with this extremely talented team and I am grateful for the unwavering support of President (Linda) Livingstone and Mack Rhoades. The success of this program speaks for itself, and I will begin working today to ensure Baylor women’s basketball continues to be a program that excels at the highest levels.”

