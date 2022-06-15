Baylor hires MCC's Thompson as baseball coach

Mitch Thompson has been named Baylor's new head baseball coach after leading McLennan Community College to four NJCAA World Series appearances capped by the 2021 national championship.

Thompson's success coaching the Highlanders and his long-term ties to Baylor made him an obvious choice.

Hired to coach the Highlanders in 2013, Thompson guided his program to a second-place finish in the NJCAA World Series in 2015, the Highlanders' first appearance in Grand Junction since winning the title in 1983.

After the Highlanders won the 2021 national championship, Thompson led MCC back to the World Series this season.

“We are thrilled to introduce Mitch Thompson as the next head coach of our baseball program,” said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. “His proven track record of success along with his personal connection to Baylor make him a special fit for this position. Mitch is a passionate leader who truly understands and embraces our purpose."

Thompson has deep ties to Baylor as he served as an assistant coach under Steve Smith from 1994-2012.

Known for his recruiting skills, Thompson helped the Bears sign some of the best players in school history, including future major leaguers Jason Jennings, Kip Wells, Kelly Shoppach, David Murphy and Max Muncy.

The Bears reached the College World Series in 2005, their first trip since the 1977-78 squads made it to Omaha. The Bears made NCAA Super Regional appearances in 1999, 2003, 2005 and 2012.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to return home to a place where I spent 18 wonderful years working hard to help build a championship program,” Thompson said. “This is truly a dream job for me and my family, and I’m so thankful to Mack Rhoades and his team for believing in my vision to bring new energy to the Baylor baseball program."

In nine seasons at MCC, Thompson compiled a 372-138-1 (.728) record with postseason appearances each year as the Highlanders claimed four NJCAA Region 5 championships.

The Highlanders produced 16 MLB Draft picks, including the top NJCAA selection in three of the last four years. Under Thompson’s tutelage, 108 players have gone on to play at four-year universities, including 87 at the Division I level.

Before being named MCC’s head coach, Thompson spent one season as the South Texas area scouting supervisor for the Kansas City Royals organization. During that year, Thompson drafted the first, third, ninth, 13th and 20th-round picks for Kansas City, two of which have advanced to play in the majors.

In his 18 years at Baylor, Thompson helped coached 10 teams to 40-win seasons and set team records in virtually every offensive category, including batting average, hits, runs, doubles, home runs, RBIs, total bases, stolen bases and slugging percentage.

During his tenure, Thompson guided 97 all-conference honorees, 16 All-Americans and 13 freshman All-Americans. Additionally, Baylor’s top five winningest seasons came during Thompson’s tenure.

Twelve players who Thompson recruited to Baylor eventually reached the Major Leagues. His recruiting classes were ranked among the nation’s top 25 six times, including a No. 1 ranking in 2005 that led to Thompson being named Baseball America’s American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) National Assistant Coach of the Year.

Thompson will replace Steve Rodriguez, who coached at Baylor for seven seasons.

