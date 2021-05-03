Baylor hires WNBA's Nicki Collen to lead Lady Bears

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am thrilled to be the head coach at Baylor University,” Collen said in the school’s press release on Monday. “I believe it is the top job in the country for women’s basketball. I am excited to begin working with this extremely talented team and I am grateful for the unwavering support of President (Linda) Livingstone and Mack Rhoades. The success of this program speaks for itself, and I will begin working today to ensure Baylor women’s basketball continues to be a program that excels at the highest levels.”

Collen will take over a program that has won 11 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships. The Lady Bears went 28-3 overall and 17-1 in conference last season to keep their Big 12 title streak alive. Baylor ultimately lost to Connecticut in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Bears have an experienced roster returning for next season, including Big 12 Player of the Year NaLyssa Smith, whom ESPN tabbed as the top player in the nation going into the 2021-22 season.

Smith reacted to Collen’s hiring with a quote tweet of Baylor’s announcement and added the comment “time to get to work !”