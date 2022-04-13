Baylor hits road for equestrian nationals

After hosting the NCEA national championship for 16 years, Baylor will hit the road for the first time to compete in Ocala, Florida.

Ocala’s World Equestrian Center will host nationals for three years after winning the bidding process. It will be much different than driving across Waco to the Extraco Events Center, but it could also be a lot less pressure for the Bears.

“I think it being in Ocala is exciting for the team,” said Baylor junior Andie Pratt. “I think also taking away the responsibility of being in that host situation is really good for us as a team. We’ve all worked really hard all season, but I think heading into nationals we’ve all really pushed ourselves and have kept striving for that little extra mile in preparation.”

Sixth-seeded Baylor (7-7) will face No. 3 Texas A&M (12-4) in the first round Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The Bears split matches with the Aggies this season, taking a 12-7 win in Waco last October before A&M squeezed out a 10-8 win on Jan. 29 in College Station.

“There’s just been a history of really close meets with Texas A&M, and we had a great win against them in the fall,” said Baylor coach Casie Maxwell. “What I would encourage my team is all of those meets are in the past, and the only thing that matters at this point is what we do on Thursday. We definitely have a lot of confidence going in playing them.”

The rest of the field includes No. 1 Oklahoma State against No. 8 Fresno State, No. 2 Auburn against No. 7 SMU, and No. 4 TCU against No. 5 Georgia. The semifinals will be held Friday followed by Saturday’s championship match.

Beating the Aggies would be an upset, but the Bears pulled it off last year when they knocked off No. 1 Auburn, 8-7, in the quarterfinals before dropping an 8-6 decision to No. 4 SMU in the semifinals.

“I think there’s not really a carryover in how we’re going to perform, but definitely a carryover in confidence, just to know that everything’s possible,” Maxwell said. “We’ve also been the team this year that’s been beaten by lower seeded or unranked teams.”

All-Big 12 performers Caroline Fuller (jumping seat), Marley Mainwaring (horsemanship), Shelby Clausen (reining) and Pratt, the 2021-22 Big 12 reining rider of the year, have been among the top competitors for the Bears this season.

“This team is so insanely special to me,” Mainwaring said. “As cliché as it sounds, it feels like a family. We have put in so much work. And with all the hardships that have happened, we’ve still pushed through, we’ve come together as a team. Just to make it to nationals, just to prove how much work we’ve put in, just really means a lot.

