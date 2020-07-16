Baylor hoops adds another top recruit in Jeremy Sochan

It’s been a rather productive week for Scott Drew’s Baylor basketball program.

Baylor picked up its second Top 50 national recruit in a matter of days on Thursday, as forward Jeremy Sochan announced his pledge to the Bears. Sochan is the No. 44-ranked prospect in the Class of 2021 by ESPN, while 247 Sports has him at No. 96 nationally.

Sochan’s announcement came a day after Baylor landed highly regarded guard Langston Love out of Monteverde (Fla.) Academy.

A 6-8 forward, Sochan was born in Oklahoma and grew up in England but spent last season at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. His mother is Polish, and he will spend his final high school year in Germany playing with the Ratiofarm Ulm junior program.

Sochan played for the Polish Under-16 National Team last year and was the MVP of the FIBA U16 European Championships. He led his team to a gold medal while averaging 16.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.5 blocks in the event.

“It’s always been my dream to play basketball in college, but it’s as important to have a plan for when basketball stops,” Sochan told ESPN. “I want to play professionally and have a long career, and studying at Baylor can help me be successful both on and off the court.”

Sochan chose Baylor over scholarship offers from Arizona, Kansas, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Xavier, Florida State and Virginia, among others. Sochan took a recent virtual tour with Drew and Baylor. He is the second commitment of Baylor’s 2021 class, joining Love.