Baylor hosting Oklahoma State despite COVID-19 scare

After Baylor shut down its football facilities on Thursday due to COVID-19, the chances of playing Saturday’s season finale against Oklahoma State looked tenuous at best.
But the Bears aren’t just playing the Cowboys on Saturday, they’re getting a new kickoff time.
The game will start at 2:30 p.m. instead of 6 p.m., and the TV broadcast has been upgraded from ESPNU to ESPN.
Baylor won’t be competing against any other Big 12 teams for viewers during its time slot since the Texas-Kansas game in Lawrence that was scheduled for 3 p.m. on ESPN2 was canceled due to COVID-19. Additionally, the 11 a.m. game on ABC between Oklahoma and West Virginia in Morgantown was canceled.
It will be interesting to see if there will be any lineup changes for the Bears and how many offensive coaching staff members will be available due to COVID-19 protocol.
But regardless of who is playing or coaching, the Bears will try to cap the season with a win as they go into the game with a disappointing 2-6 record. Saturday’s season finale is a makeup game for the Oct. 17 date against the Cowboys that was postponed due to COVID-19 issues for the Bears.
“A win would mean a lot to us because it’s a win and we love to win,” said Baylor junior linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre. “It would also give us a big boost going into the offseason, just improving our confidence and giving us a big stepping stone to build off.”
The Bears snapped a five-game losing streak with their 32-31 win over Kansas State in their last game at McLane Stadium on Nov. 28 when John Mayers hit the game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired.
Despite a 27-14 setback against Oklahoma in Norman last weekend, the Bears’ defense delivered an inspired performance by holding the Sooners to a season-low 269 yards. The Sooners picked up just 76 yards rushing.
“I feel like we just finally cut loose and played like the defense we’re capable of playing,” said Baylor defensive lineman Josh Landry. “Everybody came out ready to play and tried to get a win.”
Stopping Oklahoma State’s running game will be an even bigger challenge.
Even with star running back Chuba Hubbard out the last two weeks with a lower body injury, the Cowboys (6-3, 5-3) were still productive on the ground. Dezmon Jackson exploded for 235 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 50-44 win over Texas Tech on Nov. 28 before rushing for 118 yards and a score in a 29-22 loss to TCU last weekend.
Quarterback Spencer Sanders is also a running threat with 199 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
“They’re going to be a tough team to play against,” Landry said. “They’ve got two pretty good backs. We look to be pretty physical up front with them and try to stop some of their running game or slow it down.”
To have a shot to beat the Cowboys, Baylor will need a more balanced offensive attack.
With the running game at a standstill with 25 yards on 26 carries, quarterback Charlie Brewer had to shoulder the offensive load against the Sooners. He hit 30 of 56 passes for 263 yards with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton in the third quarter.
Brewer also ran for a two-yard touchdown with 59 seconds remaining. But help could be on the way with redshirt freshman running back Qualan Jones potentially returning after missing the last two games with an injury. In his last game, Jones rushed for 86 yards on 21 carries in a 24-23 loss to Texas Tech on Nov. 14 in Lubbock.
Additionally, redshirt freshman Jonah White hopes to build off his performance against the Sooners as he caught nine passes for 63 yards while running three times for 18 yards.
“Our running backs coach (Justin Johnson) tells us all the time to prepare like a starter and just be ready when your number is called,” White said. “At first going into that game, I had a few butterflies, coming from where I’m from a small town (Merkel). But after a while, like the coaches and everybody said, it’s just football. So I just got comfortable and went out there and played to the best of my ability.”
Baylor’s shot at a winning season is gone and coach Dave Aranda said the Bears weren’t thinking about a bowl game even though every team is eligible this season regardless of its record.
So beating the Cowboys would be a shot in the arm for a team that desperately needs one.
“It would be big because the season hasn’t been as successful as we wanted and we still feel like we’re a great team,” Landry said. “A lot of the games that we lost, we feel like we were just a couple possessions or a couple plays away. So this would be a big win for us if we were able to pull it off.”
