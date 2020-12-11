Baylor hosting Oklahoma State despite COVID-19 scare

To have a shot to beat the Cowboys, Baylor will need a more balanced offensive attack.

With the running game at a standstill with 25 yards on 26 carries, quarterback Charlie Brewer had to shoulder the offensive load against the Sooners. He hit 30 of 56 passes for 263 yards with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton in the third quarter.

Brewer also ran for a two-yard touchdown with 59 seconds remaining. But help could be on the way with redshirt freshman running back Qualan Jones potentially returning after missing the last two games with an injury. In his last game, Jones rushed for 86 yards on 21 carries in a 24-23 loss to Texas Tech on Nov. 14 in Lubbock.

Additionally, redshirt freshman Jonah White hopes to build off his performance against the Sooners as he caught nine passes for 63 yards while running three times for 18 yards.

“Our running backs coach (Justin Johnson) tells us all the time to prepare like a starter and just be ready when your number is called,” White said. “At first going into that game, I had a few butterflies, coming from where I’m from a small town (Merkel). But after a while, like the coaches and everybody said, it’s just football. So I just got comfortable and went out there and played to the best of my ability.”