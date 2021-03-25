Baylor hosts Big 12 equestrian championship

Fourth-seeded Baylor will face top-seeded Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 equestrian championship at 10 a.m. Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
No. 2 Fresno State will face No. 3 TCU at 10 a.m., with the first-round winners advancing to the championship match at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Baylor (1-6, 1-4) lost twice to Oklahoma State (4-1, 3-1) during the regular season.
